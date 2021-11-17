Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

