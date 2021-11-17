Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

