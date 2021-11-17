Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.94 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.