Bank of America Corp DE Buys 135,858 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,693,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $501,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

