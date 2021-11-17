Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.77% of SM Energy worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

