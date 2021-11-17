Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 85,008 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.