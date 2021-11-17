Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 657,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSBR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.53%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

