Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.36. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 129,401 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

