Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.36. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 129,401 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.