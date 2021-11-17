Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.76. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 49,248 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

