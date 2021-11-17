Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:MTL opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

