Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.