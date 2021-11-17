Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $$164.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. Bâloise has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $164.60.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

