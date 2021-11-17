Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 103,087.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.60. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

