B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,129 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after buying an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 1,167,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

