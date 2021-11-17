B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVE:GPV opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.45. The stock has a market cap of C$403.82 million and a P/E ratio of -33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$43.62.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

