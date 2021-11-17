B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $668,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

