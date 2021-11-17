B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $361.35 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day moving average of $282.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

