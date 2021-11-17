B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

