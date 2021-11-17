B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,676 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

