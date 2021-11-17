B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 6,448 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

