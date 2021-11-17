B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 22,654 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NiSource were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NiSource by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NiSource by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NiSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

