B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 11,530 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.