Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.60. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.27. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

