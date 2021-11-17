Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AXON opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.27.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.