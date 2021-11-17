Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AVDX stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

