Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

