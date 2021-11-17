Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 20,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.