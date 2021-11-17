AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $103.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of AN stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 45.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

