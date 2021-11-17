Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$13.14 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.74.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

