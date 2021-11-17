Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells C$1,991,220.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.82, for a total value of C$1,991,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,660.11.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin purchased 29,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.82 per share, with a total value of C$835,780.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Robert Martin purchased 28,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin acquired 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

