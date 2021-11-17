Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

