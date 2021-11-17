Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

