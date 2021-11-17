AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

