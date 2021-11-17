aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

LIFE stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

