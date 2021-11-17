Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

