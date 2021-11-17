Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

