Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

