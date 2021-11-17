Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

