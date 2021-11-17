Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Athenex has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Athenex by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

