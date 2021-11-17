Atento (NYSE:ATTO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595. Atento has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the third quarter worth about $4,564,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

