Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.