Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $133.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ashland Global by 29.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ashland Global by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 97.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Company Profile (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.