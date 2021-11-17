Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) versus Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Head-To-Head Review

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Artificial Life alerts:

Artificial Life has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artificial Life and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A Avalara -15.60% -7.30% -4.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artificial Life and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avalara $500.57 million 27.23 -$49.18 million ($1.17) -134.06

Artificial Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Artificial Life and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91

Avalara has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Artificial Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalara beats Artificial Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc. engages in the provision of full-service mobile phone application software. Its services include broadband mobile technology, mobile games, interactive mobile television, mobile business applications, and m-commerce platforms. The company was founded by Eberhard Schöneburg on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.