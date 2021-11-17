Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.50. 13,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,402. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.