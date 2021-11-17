Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,994. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.84. 107,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,612. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

