Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,842 shares of company stock worth $16,859,293. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $888.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $796.87. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

