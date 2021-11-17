Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,441. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of DNLI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 4,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,136. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

