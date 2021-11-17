Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 151.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.07. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

