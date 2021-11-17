Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

