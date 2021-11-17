Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $24.00. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 3,088 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.