Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 692,035 shares.The stock last traded at $26.31 and had previously closed at $23.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

